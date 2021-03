In the 1800s the Chesapeake Bay provided Black Marylanders opportunities and equality they did not always find on land. But laws and codes imposed by a white establishment that feared the economic and social consequences of a growing free Black population restricted these possibilities. Historical research reveals how some Black seafood entrepreneurs and mariners thrived within the system as others fell victim to it. And at least one group of Black families left Maryland’s laws behind, finding a thriving oyster industry and a welcoming community in New York, where their descendants today trace their roots to Maryland’s Eastern Shore. more . . .